Hong wins Athlete of the Week

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Centennial diver Hannah Hong is the first WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week for the 2020-21 school year. The senior broke the Chargers’ school and Unit 4 pool record last week, with a total of 523.65. It’s the third time she’s set the record but this was a different feeling. The IHSA canceled the state series for fall sports due to COVID-19. Only regionals will take place.

“I wasn’t as nervous as I usually am because I’m just trying to focus on having a fun time this season rather than being really stressed out about sports,” Hong said. “So I wasn’t sure I was going to break until about halfway through and all of my dives were hitting and I was like, ‘Oh let’s just see how this goes out’ and they all did really well and it was really exciting.”

Hong is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away to one boy and one girl next summer.

