Home field advantage on Unity’s side

TOLONO (WCIA) — Three wins down, two to go for Unity football on their quest for the first State football title in school history.

Their path is not easy from here on out as they host fellow undefeated Mt. Carmel on Saturday, winner moving on to the State Title Game in DeKalb. As the one seed, they have had the unique distinction of playing every game at home this postseason. It will be their last home game of the season no matter what this weekend, the Rockets hope it plays to their advantage.

“This place is built around tradition and just to continue that on is awesome,” says wide receiver Tyler Hensch.

“I think the turf especially, it really helps us out,” says tight end Trustan Price. “I think we’ve seen our cuts are a lot better on this field. I feel like our pass game, run game, everything feels smoother on the turf.”

“You know, I’m just really excited for our kids,” says head coach Scott Hamilton. “Our kids have played great. They’ve done all the right things, they’ve battled through everything and they’ve given themselves the opportunity to play another week.”

Saturday’s game will be their ninth home game of the season.