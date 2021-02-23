Holzman out for season with torn ACL

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois redshirt freshman outside hitter Ellie Holzman had surgery on Tuesday to repair her torn ACL, according to Illini head coach Chris Tamas. This is the second straight season the former National Gatorade Player of the Year has gone down with an injury.

“Kind of a freak play, that’s just the type of sport volleyball is,” Tamas said. “It’s dynamic, and she just came down wrong on her leg and she went into surgery today. She’ll hopefully be back in four to five months.”

Holzman only played in four matches this season, going down in the second set against No. 1 Wisconsin. The Louisiana native had double-digit kills in the first two matches of the year at Iowa, with 35 total to go along with 18 digs.