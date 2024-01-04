CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) – Fresh off claiming the Heritage/BHRA Holiday Tournament trophy, the Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils are looking to carry a strong record into the back half of the season.

The Blue Devils are 15-3 and have not lost a game since before the holidays. Two standout seniors lead the team on and off the court, Landon Leigh and Ayden Ingram. Ingram, the Heritage/BHRA Holiday Tournament MVP, has averaged 17.2 points per game and plans to pursue a college football career.

“It’s definitely different but I think from when I played football, I took on a leadership role there so I think it kind of transitioned over to basketball and that’s helped me, help the other guys out,” said Ingram, who was named an All-State receiver and also runs track. “I think having such a fast team this year, getting out in transition, that’s helped us a lot.”

BHRA will travel to Iroquois West to face the Raiders on Friday at 7:30 p.m.