Holešínská to transfer

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball leading scorer Petra Holešínská is transferring for her final season. The redshirt junior announced her intentions on Wednesday, thanking the Illini for an opportunity to be part of the program the past four years.

“I had no idea what to expect, I was moving across the world and barely knew any of my teammates,” she said. “But it turned out to be one of the best decisions I have ever made and I am forever thankful that I chose to be a Fighting Illini.”

Holešínská averaged 12.6 points per game this season, shooting 41 percent from beyond the arc.