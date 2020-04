CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- The first day of the NCAA basketball signing period opened Wednesday without much noise for Illinois. Adam Miller is the lone commit still waiting to sign, but the 4-star, Top 50 national prospect did not make any announcements or public comments on social media about signing. Several messages left for Miller were not returned.

The 6-foot-3 combo guard committed to the Illini the day after the early signing period ended, meaning he could not officially ink a National Letter of Intent until April 15. The regular signing period runs thru Aug. 1, the last day Miller can sign. The Morgan Park senior does not necessarily have to sign a letter of intent though, he could simply agree to a financial aid tender and enroll in school. Miller originally picked Illinois over Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas, Louisville among several others. At his ceremony in November, he said Michigan visited his house in Chicago and got in late with an offer as well.