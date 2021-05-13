Hohlbauch wins Athlete of the Week

ARCOLA (WCIA) — Arcola senior KayLee Hohlbauch is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Riders three-sport athlete is leading her team both at the plate and in the circle, hitting .545 with 23 RBI and four home runs. She’ll suit up on the diamond for Lincoln College next season but says she still has more to accomplish with the Purple Riders first.

“Our team goal is, we have a really good chance of winning conference,” Hohlbauch said. “It’s going to be between us and Arthur, but we really want a Regional. We have a really good chance of winning regionals and that’s what we’re working towards.”

Hohlbauch is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//