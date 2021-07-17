Hoffmann signs MLB contract with Braves

(WCIA) — Andrew Hoffmann officially signed his MLB contract on Saturday after the pitcher was selected in the 12th round of the MLB Draft. Hoffman spent two seasons at John A. Logan Community College prior to transferring to Illinois.

Hoffmann didn’t hear his name called last year, but is coming off a standout season with the Illini. In on season with Illinois, The right handed pitcher played one season at Illinois after transferring, leading the bullpen with a 2.87 era. The hard work paid off for the All-Big Ten pitcher, who was finally picked by the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

“To hear that come out, it’s something I dreamed about since I was five years old, I was always telling people, I’m going to play professional baseball, I’m going to play professional baseball,” says Hoffmann. “That was the plan going into it, after leaving John A and being a little disappointed last year once it finished up, and regrouping myself, I was always telling myself, this is my year, this is my draft year. 2021 was always my year after 2018, so looking back on it, it worked out.”