Hoffman throws career-high 12 strikeouts in win over Maryland

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois pitcher Andrew Hoffman threw a career-high 12 strikeouts in a 2-0 win over Maryland, snapping the Terrapins’ six game winning streak. Hoffman pitched through seven innings, allowing just three hits.
The Illini scored the first run of the game off an RBI from Cal Hejza who went 1-for-3. The Illini added some insurance in the 8th inning, with Branden Comia able to score off a wild pitch. Justin Janas also went 2-for-3 at the plate.
The Illini will be back in action for a double-header against the Terrapins starting at 11 a.m. CT at Illinois Field.