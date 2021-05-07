Hoffman throws career-high 12 strikeouts in win over Maryland

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois pitcher Andrew Hoffman threw a career-high 12 strikeouts in a 2-0 win over Maryland, snapping the Terrapins’ six game winning streak. Hoffman pitched through seven innings, allowing just three hits.

Hejza ropes an RBI single to right-center, bringing home Aide.



The Illini scored the first run of the game off an RBI from Cal Hejza who went 1-for-3. The Illini added some insurance in the 8th inning, with Branden Comia able to score off a wild pitch. Justin Janas also went 2-for-3 at the plate.

The Illini will be back in action for a double-header against the Terrapins starting at 11 a.m. CT at Illinois Field.