Hockey nearly a reality for Illini, now put on “short-term pause”

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said on a video conference call on Monday that the Illini were gearing up for an announcement on their future hockey program next month, but that has since been put on hold thanks to COVID-19.

Whitman also addressed the uncertainty of the college football season, including what might happen if the season is shortened, postponed, or possibly cancelled.

“Well it could affect what we do very meaningfully. Certainly if we don’t have any football season, that’s the worst of all scenarios I think,” Whitman said. “In terms of the athletic program I think if you look at some of the public information we have out there I think we attribute around 55-60% of our programmatic revenue to football so if you lose some percentage of that, some high percentage of that revenue, that’s meaningful.”

There have been numerous ideas thrown out. Everything from shortening the schedule, to moving football to the spring. All have their pros, all have their cons. Whitman doesn’t want decisions to be made too quickly.

“I think the biggest challenge here is probably that we’re going to need to make some decisions with incomplete information,” Whitman said. “I think we have to avoid making those decision prematurely. Try and push those as late as we can so that we have as much information as possible.”

COVID-19 isn’t only impacting current Illini sports, but future ones too. Illinois was gearing up to announce the launch of their hockey program as soon as next month. But with what’s happening, that announcement is put on hold.

“We’ve confronted a lot of obstacles over the last 12, 18 months and it’s really required us to think creatively look for different solutions and we’ve been able to do that. Here over the last three months in particular I’ve felt like we had a real, a couple breakthrough moments that put us in a good position to spearhead that project going forward,” Whitman said. “We’ll come back as the dust settles here a bit and we have a better sense of what the future looks like. We remain very committed to the project, excited about it and the impact that it could have on volleyball, wrestling, men’s and women’s gymnastics and then obviously the chance to add hockey at a high level and hopefully we can come back to it sooner rather than later.”

But until then Whitman is staying in touch with those who are supporting the launch of the program.

“Part of the process now is reconnecting with all those different groups and making sure and seeing how everybody is doing and where they’re at and this is something that we want to continue to try and push once we get through the immediate changes here precipitated by the pandemic,” Whitman said.