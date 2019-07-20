Hobbs sets new standard for Illinois Football

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Rising junior Nate Hobbs represented Illinois Football at Big Ten Media Day, and he’s proving the Illini are heading in the right direction.

The cornerback had a breakout freshman season, but at the start of the 2018 season, Hobbs was suspended for 3 games at the beginning of last year for violating team rules. Once he did get on the field, he played all of the remaining nine games, while earning 22 tackles on the season.

At Big Ten Media Day in Chicago, Hobbs spoke to WCIA 3’s Bret Beherns about his bounce back on and off the field.

“They saw it in me to believe in me and give me this chance and represent my team, and it means a lot to me,” says Hobbs. “I think I’m more mature, and I know my actions don’t only affect my self, they affect my team, and I’m really intentional about what I do and what I participate in now, and I also think I’m a better person and a better player.”