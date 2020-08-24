Illini receiver Brian Hightower gets waiver

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois hasn’t had a great track record recently with getting waivers approved for immediate eligibility but the football team got some good news on Monday, as Miami transfer wide receiver Brian Hightower was approved to play right away. The 6-foot-3, 220 pound wide out committed to the Illini in April, after spending two seasons with the Hurricanes. A 4-star prospect out of high school, the Top 200 player nationally picked Miami ahead of offers from Alabama, Clemson and USC, among several dozen others.

Hightower played in 18 games at Miami, catching just 12 receptions for 148 yards and one touchdown. He will add some much needed depth to the Illini receivers room, playing opposite of current senior Josh Imatorbhbebhe. Hightower will essentially have three seasons of eligibility, playing in the spring, next fall and then the fall of 2022.