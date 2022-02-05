Wrestlers happy to return to postseason

MAHOMET (WCIA) — The IHSA postseason is back for wrestlers around the state after the competition was not held last season, and the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association had to host their own unofficial event.

Mahomet-Seymour hosted the first Regional Finals Saturday since 2020. The Bulldogs dominated, putting a wrestler in eight of the 13 weight class finals and winning the team title. But for every wrestler there, it was great just to compete in the postseason again.

“I didn’t wrestle in regionals last year because of what happened with COVID. But coming in this year, a sophomore wrestling 160, I feel accomplished,” says Centennial sophomore Kodiac Pruitt.

“This is great. It’s my first year wrestling in the IHSA regional, sectional, and state series. It’s fun,” says Mahomet-Seymour sophomore Tallen Pawlak.

“It feels good cause last year I really didn’t get the chance too with all the COVID and stuff,” says Danville sophomore Phil Shaw.

IHSA Wrestling State is Feb. 17-19, back on the mats at the State Farm Center.