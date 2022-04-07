MAHOMET (WCIA) — Mahomet-Seymour baseball pitcher Blake Wolters is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week.

The right handed pitcher has already thrown a perfect game this season and has struck out 37 batters over 18 innings with a 0 ERA. He’s not just making an impact on the mound. Wolters is leading the Bulldogs with 12 hits and with 14 runs scored. He committed in the fall to continue to play at Purdue.

“I just want to put my team in the best position to win and whether that’s on the mound or just being a good teammate or up in the box, I just want to put my team in the best position to win and just have fun out there,” Wolters said.

Wolters is now eligible for a 500 dollar scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//