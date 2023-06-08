CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Kailyn Wilson is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The senior helped lead the Trojans to the school’s first trip to state, where they will play in Peoria this weekend. Wilson is hitting .523 this season, with a team high 9 home runs. The Parkland College signee is also second on the team in hits (56) and RBI (43), with Charleston heading into the Final Four with a 28-5 record.

“No one around us I don’t think thought that we would make it this far, but we all knew that we could and we didn’t let anyone else get to us, inside our heads,” Wilson said. “Just being able to say, ‘Oh, we went to state.’ You’ll always remember that.”

