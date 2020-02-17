Westville’s Hayden Copass on the hunt for first State Title

OLYMPIA (WCIA) — There’s a new high school wrestler basking in the spotlight– Hayden Copass is the new favorite to win the State Title in the heavyweight class. Current Illinois wrestler Luke Luffman dominated the high school scene, winning three State Championships with Urbana High School. Now, with Luffman competing at the college level, Hayden Copass is the new favorite to win the State Title.

At the 2A Sectional Finals in Olympia, Copass won his first-ever sectional title. Even after suffering a knee injury, tearing his LCL at the beginning of the season, he recovered just in time to secure a perfect 19-0 record so far this season. Copass has made two trips to State, losing to Luffman in the 2019 State Finals last season.

“I’ve been out for most of the season, but I battled back and I’m coming for a State Title,” says Copass. “I feel pretty confident, I know I’m the best wrestler in the state so, being No. 1 you always have a target, and I’m ready.”

The first round of the Wrestling State Championship tournament begins Thursday, February 20th at the State Farm Center in Champaign.