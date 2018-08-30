Walker wins Athlete of the Week Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CERRO GORDO (WCIA) -- Sydney Walker is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Cerro Gordo senior volleyball player helped the Broncos win the Blue Ridge Invitational over the weekend. Overall, Cerro Gordo has 58 kills, 43 digs and 9 aces for the 7-1 Broncos.

"It was pretty great because we had never really placed in that tournament before," Walker said. "I think the win is really going to boost the team's confidence. I don't really think I got as many (kills) as I did in the last two games, in the championship game. It was good."

Walker is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we'll give away to one of our weekly winners in December. To vote for our next Athlete of the Week, click: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week