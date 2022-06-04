PEORIA (WCIA) — Unity softball bounced back from being 1-hit in the 2A State Semifinal to beat conference opponent Pontiac 7-2 in the Third Place Game.

The Rockets finish the season 27-9 and get their best finish in program history. They finished fourth last season after losing both games in Peoria.

“We did better than last year that’s what we wanted,” Taylor Henry said. “I think it’s really nice to send all of us seniors with one last win. I think that’s the greatest feeling.”

“Just a great way for them to go out,” head coach Aimee Davis said. “They proved themselves in this second game here this afternoon and I’m just super proud of everybody.”