TOLONO (WCIA) — Unity softball team has their eyes set to get to state this year. Unity Softball is trying to raise the bar this season. One year removed from 25 wins and the program’s first State appearance, head coach Aimee Davis says only scoring one run in Peoria was a wake up call for her team.

“I think it was a wake up call a little but for us,” Davis said. “I think it kinda sets the tone of where we want to be this year.”

“It was a really good learning moment for all of us,” Taylor Henry said. “Now that we know what we have to do to get there, and what it’s like to be there, now going into the season we’re hungry for that again.”

Now the Rockets have a lot of that experience back. Seven starters from the State team are again in the lineup for 2022. That’s one of the reasons why they came into the year as the second ranked team in 2A according to the Illinois Coaches Association.

“These girls have high expectations for themselves, the community has high expectations for them, we have high expectations for them, but at the same time it’s about having fun and making sure we’re playing our best softball in May,” Davis said. “Right now we’re just trying to clean up some things and get ready for our conference. Then hopefully make a deep run from May into June.”

In total nine seniors are back for the Rockets this season, led in part by Taylor Henry and Maddie Reed.

Henry already has a no hitter under her belt, and Reed has been flashing her glove in center this year.

For them, getting back to Peoria would be the perfect way to end their careers together.

“It would mean a lot,” Maddie Reed said. “We’ve all been playing together a really long time, and I think we’re going to try and do the same thing we did last season.”

“There’s a few of these girls who have been together 11, 12 years now,” Henry said. “It’s kinda like, why not just do everything we can? Put it all out there.”

The road won’t be easy in a conference with three other top 20 ranked teams, but having been here before, the Rockets know from experience they can perform on the highest stage.