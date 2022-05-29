TOLONO (WCIA) — Unity softball now finds itself one game away from a return to the State finals after its Sectional Championship win over St. Anthony on Saturday.

Last season the Rockets made it to Peoria for the first time in their history. Unity returned seven starters from that state team this season. They are leaning heavily on that experience as they try to get back.

“It means everything because we’ve already been there,” senior Hailey Flesch said. “It’s just, we have to do what we do good and just keep going.”

“It really does help because we’ve all been here and we know what to expect,” senior Taylor Henry said. “We know there’s going to be ups and downs. Like last year our super-sectional, we were down and then we run ruled them. It’s really just a roller coaster ride and we know how to play.”

“We have some great memories from Millikin softball field from last year,” head coach Aimee Davis said. “Hopefully we can keep those memories alive, just glad to be here with this group.”

The Rockets play Macomb Monday with that place at State on the line.