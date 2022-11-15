CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Three St. Thomas More and one Centennial athlete signed Tuesday to continue their athletic careers.

Centennial’s Marin McAndrew is staying in town, signing to continue swimming at Illinois. McAndrew, a WCIA Athlete of the Week, owns the school record in the 50 freestyle and qualified for State this season.

After making it to the Super-Sectionals, St. Thomas More volleyball’s Erin Henkel and Claire Kennedy are moving up to the college level. Henkel at Aurora and Kennedy at Wisconsin-Whitewater. Also, Graciella Hardin will be continuing at Lincoln Land College. She will be playing softball.