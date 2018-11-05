STM postseason run means more for Allie Trame this year Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- St. Thomas More junior Allie Trame and her Sabers teammates have the chance to repeat as state champs this weekend, but this year she has some extra motivation.

Trame's dad, Steve, has been overseas for four months and only been able to see a handful of her matches, via FaceTime. He's a University of Illinois police officer and on their bomb squad. He's in Indonesia right now teaching classes. Trame was in tears Friday after their super-sectional win, saying she's playing for him.

"It adds a lot, just knowing that I'm playing for him and knowing that he can't be here and luckily my mom got to FaceTime him during this game," Trame said. "He got up early so he could see it because he's 12 hours ahead so he's got to see a couple of our games like tournaments on the weekends that we play in the morning so it's evening for him."

Trame and STM take on Pleasant Plains Friday in the state semifinal at noon.

