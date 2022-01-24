STM coach Kelly McClure steps down

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — St. Thomas More volleyball head coach Kelly McClure will not return to the Sabers program next season to spend more time with her family.

Over three seasons as head coach, McClure led the Sabers to a 94-6 record including leading STM all the way to the 1A State Championship in 2021 while losing only one match along the way.

“Coach McClure was instrumental for maintaining the volleyball program to be one of the best programs in Central Illinois and last year the best 1A team in the state of Illinois winning the state championship this past season,” says STM athletic director Jon Marston. “St. Thomas More will miss what Coach McClure brings to her players and the program. During her tenure as head coach she developed several DI players. Also she developed great relationships with her players and is a great Christian role model for her players. We will miss Kelly as she moves on to another chapter in her life. We wish Kelly and her family the best.”

STM is now starting the process of hiring their next head coach.