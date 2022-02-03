Steinbaugh wins Athlete of the Week

GEORGETOWN (WCIA) — Cale Steinbaugh is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The senior scored his 2,000th career point on Friday night. He is the Buffaloes All-Time leading scorer and by getting to 2K has cemented his place in IHSA history. It is even more remarkable considering Steinbaugh missed nearly 20 games in his carrer due to injury and COVID, plus a pandemic shortened junior season as well.

“Scoring 2,000 is something I’ve always wanted to do,” says Steinbaugh. “I kind of figured I’d be able to get to 1,000 with how I knew I was going to be able to play but 2,000 is definitely a big accomplishment and I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my teammates and coaches and family.”

Steinbaugh is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//