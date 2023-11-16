CISSNA PARK (WCIA) — Brooklyn Stadeli is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Cissna Park senior and volleyball captain led the team to a fourth place finish in the Class 1A state tournament over the weekend, just the third time in school history the program has won a state trophy. With a young roster, Stadeli said she’s proud of the way the team grew throughout the season to finish in Normal.

“I knew that we were going to be good but the fact that we pulled it together and work together fully as a team to reach state was incredible and no it did not end correctly, we had more potential than we showed at state, but I’m so proud of getting there and reaching that goal, which is way more than I expected,” she said.

Stadeli finished the season with 187 kills and 223 digs, finishing the season with a 37-5 record.