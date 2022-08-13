CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — A year after a first round exit from the 8-man football playoffs, St. Thomas More is looking to take another step in 2022.

The Sabers have 12 returners with eight freshman on the roster. Both senior Matt Delorenzo and junior Ben Horn are competing for the starting quarterback role, and Peace Bumba looks to impact both sides of the ball as a running back and linebacker. Head coach Nathan Watson’s squad has their eyes on a longer postseason trip.

“Our freshman, they came in, they had some work to do, but for the two months that we’ve been here, 2 1/2 months, they made a lot of improvement in the weight room and on the field so I’m looking forward to the season with them and showing what they got,” Bumba said.

“We don’t want to go out in the first round this year,” Watson said. “We want to advance, but obviously you have to take it step by step, right? Make the playoffs and then work on that, but it all starts Week 1.”

STM starts their on the road at Decatur LSA.