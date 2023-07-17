DECATUR (WCIA) — When Brit Miller took on the head coaching job at St. Teresa, he knew he had big shoes to fill, but didn’t expect to head into the season without a conference to play in.

“It’s a heck of a way to start my head coaching career,” Miller said. “Not having a conference is worrisome. You go from kind of top dog around here to understanding that you have to perform week in and week out.”

The Bulldogs were voted out of the Central Illinois Conference by their fellow schools 6-1 back in 2021, going into effect this upcoming season. St. Teresa hasn’t joined a new league yet, meaning they will play a completely open schedule with teams from different classes, regions and two states, including Class 1A state champion Lena-Winslow, and Class 5A opponent Highland. Former CIC foe Central A&M remains on the docket, while welcoming one of the area’s most consistent teams year in and year out in Unity.

“We don’t know our opponents as well and be ready to represent St. Teresa in multiple states,” Miller said. “So looking forward to it, looking forward to the challenge and seeing kind of where we rank amongst those teams and playing a much tougher schedule, but at the same time our big goal is to be in a conference.”

It’s a tougher slate for Miller in his debut, following in the footsteps of Mark Ramsey, who retired after winning the Class 2A state title in November, finishing his career with a record of 76-8 with the Bulldogs.

“Trying to fill his shoes is not an easy task,” said Miller. “There’s a lot of positives I got to take from him, but we also got to make it your own.”

Miller was on Ramsey’s staff the past several years, working as defensive coordinator. The former Illini linebacker played in the NFL as well, bringing plenty of experience to the field, even though he’s taking over a program for the first time.

“It’s coaching at it’s very finest because he knows so much,” St. Teresa senior quarterback Max Schilawski said. “It’s awesome to have someone who knows a lot and can teach us what we need to learn to succeed for this year.”



“At the end of the day it’s football,” Miller added. “We’re going to step in between these white lines and it’s the same size no matter if we go to Indiana or St. Louis or we play anywhere in Illinois. My expectation is that we’re going to practice and compete no matter what.”

And with several new faces in the starting lineup, replacing big holes from last year’s title team, the Bulldogs’ new era kicks off across the border in Indiana at Linton-Stockton on Aug. 25.