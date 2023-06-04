WCIA — The past three seasons will be a tough act to follow for St. Anthony softball. In that time, they have collected quite a trophy case that includes three Regional titles, two Sectional wins, a State runner-up and State third place with a division jump thrown in there as well.

The Bulldogs were experienced this season, with four seniors that helped in all those postseason wins. But with leaders Cameran Rios and Lucy Fearday moving on to UIC and Parkland respectively, new faces will have to step up.

“Everyone’s going to think we’re just going to lose our seniors and be done, but we’re going to be back stronger than ever,” sophomore Adysen Rios said. “Thank you to our seniors for getting us here, we’re very thankful for them, but there’s more things to come in the future.”

“I think it’s great, it just gives us more experience, it really helps bond us as a team,” junior Hailey Niebrugge said. “Especially just our junior class, I think, the seniors, they showed us how to step up and be leaders.”

St. Anthony has a combined 72 wins over the last three seasons.