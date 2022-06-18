BLOOMINGTON — Monticello quarterback Joey Sprinkle got to throw one last touchdown to finish out his high school career, one of the only scores for either team at the Illinois High School Shrine Game in Bloomington.

“This is the end of my high school career,” Sprinkle said. “Just one big game to send it off end a great way and a lot of great guys out here, a lot of great guys that didn’t get to come and I’m just glad that I was able to be apart of them and one of the guys that was able to come.”

The former Sage threw a 50-yard touchdown to put the Blue Team up 7-0 in the first half. It was a defensive battle, and Mahomet-Seymour’s Dream Eagle scored the only other touchdown in the game. One more before heading off to play in college, after scoring 8 his senior season.

“It’s awesome,” Eagle said. “I mean you know that I’m going off with a bang so I guess we’ll see what’s to come.”

The Red Team won on the field 11-7, but Centennial’s Braylon Peacock knows it doesn’t matter what the scoreboard said.

“I had a blast to be honest,” Peacock said. “Just being out here getting that feeling again, just being on a field. It was really fun to me. Even though we lost, it’s okay at the end of the day it’s all for a great cause. I just had a great time today and that’s what matters.”

And that cause was Shriner’s Hospital, where money raised during the game will be donated.

“The whole cause behind this thing, I think it’s bigger than us you know,” Eagle said. “That touchdown that’s all for all of Shriners, you know. It’s really apart of the bigger picture.”

“It’s for a great cause and it’s just an amazing experience to be out here,” Sprinkle said.