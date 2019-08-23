Spartans looking to take next step

ST. JOSEPH (WCIA) — The St. Joseph-Ogden football team has been to the playoffs two out of the last three years but the program hasn’t won more than five games since 2015. It’s something the Spartans are looking to change this season in head coach Shawn Skinner’s fourth year leading the program.

“We’ve had a lot of success until high school, and then we kinda couldn’t break that five-win mark,” St. Joseph-Ogden senior lineman Conner Hodge said. “We have a lot of guys that have put in a lot of work, and what it’s gonna take is the whole team’s gotta buy in this year.”

The Spartans will be led by 22 seniors who have watched the program go 14-15 the past three years. Offensive line and defensive back are two positions of strength for the Spartans, according to Skinner.

“We’ve got to get better every week and we have to pay attention to the little things,” Skinner said. “We got to have attention to detail and then just making sure whatever we’re doing is best for team. If we do that, then things will work out in our favor at the end.”

SJO opens the season hosting St. Thomas More next Friday night.

