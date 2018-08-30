High School Sports

SJO's Frerichs wins Play of the Week

By:

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 09:04 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 10:43 PM CDT

SJO's Frerichs wins Play of the Week

WCIA -- St. Joseph-Ogden running back Adam Frerichs is the first Friday Football Fever Play of the Week winner. The senior rushed for 138 yards and two touchdown's in the Spartans 30-9 win over St. Thomas More on opening night. Frerichs got more than 90 percent of the vote on our poll.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected