SJO's Frerichs wins Play of the Week
WCIA -- St. Joseph-Ogden running back Adam Frerichs is the first Friday Football Fever Play of the Week winner. The senior rushed for 138 yards and two touchdown's in the Spartans 30-9 win over St. Thomas More on opening night. Frerichs got more than 90 percent of the vote on our poll.
More Stories
-
WCIA -- Highlights and scores from high school volleyball on Thursday…
-
CERRO GORDO (WCIA) -- Sydney Walker is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the…
-
TUSCOLA (WCIA) -- Tuscola's Jonah Pierce was born into his own…