SJO's Frerichs wins Play of the Week Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WCIA -- St. Joseph-Ogden running back Adam Frerichs is the first Friday Football Fever Play of the Week winner. The senior rushed for 138 yards and two touchdown's in the Spartans 30-9 win over St. Thomas More on opening night. Frerichs got more than 90 percent of the vote on our poll.