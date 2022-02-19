CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Six area wrestlers battle for a State title Saturday at the IHSA State Wrestling Championships. Highlights above, plus results from the participants in the area:

1A STATE WRESTLING:

113 Pounds

Anthony Ruzic (Auburn) def. Emmett Nelson (Richmond Burton) 8-2

145 Pounds

Garrett Luke (Lena-Winslow) def. Tavius Hosley (Unity) by fall

160 Pounds

Marey Roby (Lena-Winslow) def. Joe Lashuay (Oakwood-Salt Fork) 8-2

182 Pounds

Michael Calcagno (IC Catholic) def. Grant Albaugh (Unity) 9-0

195 Pounds

Noah Wenzel (Dakota) def. Nick Nosler (Unity) 8-6

2A STATE WRESTLING:

Drew Davis (Glenwood) def. Anthony Alanis (Grayslake Central) 5-2