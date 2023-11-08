WCIA — Dozens of area high school athletes signed a National Letter of Intent to continue playing sports in college on Wednesday, on the opening day of the signing period. Here is a list of several students from the WCIA 3 viewing area who will be playing at the Division I level this time next year as part of the Class of 2024.
St. Joseph-Ogden baseball’s Luke Landrus: Illinois
Monticello baseball’s Luke Teschke: Illinois State
Unity softball’s Ruby Tarr: Western Illinois
Lincoln girls’ basketball Kloe Froebe: Colorado State
Urbana volleyball’s Gwen Schiff: Colorado
Mahomet-Seymour volleyball’s Avery Allen: Boise State Beach Volleyball
Mahomet-Seymour track and cross country Ava Boyd: Illinois
Parkland/Mahomet-Seymour softball Karley Yergler: Illinois