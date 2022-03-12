CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — For the first time since 1995, the best in the state were crowned in Champaign at the State Farm Center. Two area boys basketball teams tried to make history and cement their names in the record books Sunday.

Monticello took on Nashville for the 2A State title. Senior Dylan Ginalick led the way with 11 points for the game, including a layup before half that put the Sages up one going into half. Monticello had the lead until the last minute when Nashville’s Saxton Hoepker had a layup to give the Hornets the 32-31 win.

“Its just been an absolute incredible dream,” says head coach Kevin Roy. “These guys are first class. Just first class all the way. On the court, off the court, everything they do they are success.”

“We obviously wanted to win, but just getting to think that we’re the best team in Monticello history ever, is just an amazing accomplishment,” says senior Joey Sprinkle.

The Sages had to battle under the boards. Nashville getting 26 rebounds compared to the Sages 18. Monticello moved the ball, controlling the offensive game, but Nashville was able to pull off the win with a bucket in the last minute to put them ahead.

“They still got us on the boards, but the fight that we showed was just relentless,” says Roy. “We just kept battling and battling.”

The seven seniors have played together since the fourth grade. While they got second in the state, the team didn’t want to end their high school basketball careers this way.

“Second place is still a great accomplishment,” says senior Trevor Fox. “You got to take credit for what you did. We wanted to win that so we weren’t particularly happy, but you got to congratulate yourself for second place.”

“They just came out and they worked every single day,” says Roy. “Some of the smartest highest basketball IQ kids I’ve had come through the program, some of the hardest working, biggest hearts. I’ve told them all year long, it’s not any one person it’s the entire team that makes up this unit.”

. @KeShon_2023 with the buzzer beater three to win the @IHSAState 3A boys basketball state championship for @SHGCyclones pic.twitter.com/MKtKVevuqb — Brice Bement (@BriceBement) March 13, 2022

At 3A, Sacred Heart-Griffin battled with Metamora as the Cyclones looked for their first ever 3A state title. The game was so tight, the Redbirds and Cyclones took it all the way to double overtime where junior KeShon Singleton threw up a prayer at the last second to break the deadlock and win it 53-50.

“The ball is loose and I was like okay I better throw up a prayer to even have a chance and it went in so I’m just thankful it went in,” says Singleton. “I’m just so proud we can call ourselves state champions.”

“We’re told that we were 3A on December the 9th and people are like, ‘Oh it’s over with them, they’re going 3A,'” says head coach Tim Allen. “Just to see how God works and how good God has been to our team it’s just amazing.”

“I got the best teammates in the state,” says Zack Hawkinson. “Screw that, actually the nation and I got the best coach right here sitting right next to me.”