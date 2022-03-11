CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Sacred Heart-Griffin faced St. Ignatius for the 3A IHSA boys basketball semi-finals.

First half, Cyclones junior Zach Hawkinson gets the ball down low., he’s going to stick with it getting fouled on the second time up. 14-10 St. Ignatius. Hawkinson leads his team with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Cyclones Junior Keshon Singleton with the steal and he’s going to take it himself for the fast break, tying the game back up.

SHG junior Jake Hamilton got the ball. He takes it with his left getting 15 points total today.

SHG wins 50-39.