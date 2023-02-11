WCIA.com
Posted: Feb 11, 2023 / 09:39 PM CST
Updated: Feb 11, 2023 / 10:43 PM CST
CLINTON (WCIA) — Watch highlights of the 1A Clinton Boys Wrestling Sectional, with titles taken home by St. Joseph-Ogden’s Holden Brazelton and Unity’s Nick Nosler.
