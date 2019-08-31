Week 1: Fever Scoreboard

|Team
|Arcola
|43
|6
|A-O
|Williamsville
|27
|12
|Athens
|Auburn
|35
|6
|New Berlin
|Bloomington
|36
|0
|Danville
|Centennial
|14
|96
|Peoria
|Lutheran
|46
|0
|Toledo
|Jacksonville
|59
|6
|Eisenhower
|Tri-Valley
|0
|41
|St. Teresa
|El Paso
|6
|22
|Heyworth
|LeRoy
|0
|28
|Eureka
|Rantoul
|20
|42
|Prairie Central
|Blue Ridge
|44
|20
|Martinsville
|Stark County
|7
|28
|Farmington
|Fisher
|57
|0
|Hoopeston
|Clifton Central
|41
|18
|GRF
|PBL
|8
|32
|GCMS
|Gillespie
|12
|41
|Vandalia
|Momence
|0
|43
|Herscher
|Southwestern
|18
|14
|Hillsboro
|Lincoln
|0
|14
|Limestone
|Mahomet
|13
|34
|Marion
|Central
|16
|40
|Metamora
|Milford
|64
|32
|Lake Forest
|Cerro Gordo
|15
|12
|S. Valley
|N. Community
|30
|7
|Richwoods
|Tri-County
|13
|41
|ALAH
|Paris
|13
|12
|Newton
|Rochelle
|35
|21
|Pekin
|Peoria (Manual)
|7
|35
|Peotone
|Pleasant Plains
|18
|10
|PORTA
|Central Catholic
|7
|8
|Pontiac
|Pittsfield
|67
|28
|Riverton
|Springfield
|43
|20
|MacArthur
|University
|21
|59
|SHG
|SJO
|36
|8
|STM
|Olympia
|32
|42
|Monticello
|Streator
|21
|14
|East Peoria
|Taylorville
|28
|24
|Mt. Vernon
|IVC
|21
|20
|Unity
|Tremont
|31
|7
|Mackinaw
|Villa Grove
|14
|55
|Tuscola
|North Mac
|18
|26
|Maroa
|Warrensburg
|21
|20
|Robinson
|Watseka
|28
|21
|Oakwood
|Central A & M
|41
|6
|Westville
