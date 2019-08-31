Week 1: Fever Scoreboard

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- St. Thomas More golfer Alaina Bowie is the first WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week for the new school year. The Sabers senior shot a school record 63 to win medalist honors at the Blue Ridge Invitational earlier this month, tying her personal best. The three-time state qualifier and Butler commit also won the Prep Tour Showcase with a 69.

"A day can go by where golf isn't going to work out, and I know that no one gets a free pass to state, so I'm focused on Regionals," Bowie said. "Then when I get past Regionals, to Sectionals, and then if I get past Sectionals to State, so one step at a time."