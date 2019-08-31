Live Now
Week 1: Fever Scoreboard

Team  Team
Arcola436A-O
Williamsville2712Athens
Auburn356New Berlin
Bloomington 360Danville
Centennial1496Peoria
Lutheran460Toledo
Jacksonville 596Eisenhower
Tri-Valley041St. Teresa
El Paso 622Heyworth
LeRoy028Eureka
Rantoul2042Prairie Central
Blue Ridge4420Martinsville
Stark County728Farmington
Fisher570Hoopeston
Clifton Central4118GRF
PBL832GCMS
Gillespie1241Vandalia
Momence043Herscher
Southwestern1814Hillsboro
Lincoln014Limestone
Mahomet1334Marion
Central16 40 Metamora
Milford 6432Lake Forest
Cerro Gordo 1512S. Valley
N. Community307Richwoods
Tri-County 1341ALAH
Paris1312Newton
Rochelle3521Pekin
Peoria (Manual)735Peotone
Pleasant Plains1810PORTA
Central Catholic78Pontiac
Pittsfield6728Riverton
Springfield4320MacArthur
University2159SHG
SJO368STM
Olympia3242Monticello
Streator 2114East Peoria
Taylorville2824Mt. Vernon
IVC2120Unity
Tremont317Mackinaw
Villa Grove 1455Tuscola
North Mac1826Maroa
Warrensburg 2120Robinson
Watseka2821Oakwood
Central A & M416Westville

