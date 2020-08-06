School district calls off sports during remote learning

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur School District is going remote — because of that, it’s canceling sports until kids are back in the classroom.

District leaders say it doesn’t make sense to play without meeting for class, even though the Illinois High School Association says they could.

Right now, virtual learning is going through the end of the first quarter, Oct. 9.

Decatur’s Atheltic Coordinator, Joe Caputo says he knows they made the right decision, but it doesn’t make it any easier on coaches, athletes, or himself.

“For a lot of them this is going to be it. When you talk with those kids, when you see them and you have those conversations, it just really breaks your heart.”

Hey says Decatur is the only district he knows of that decided to cancel sports until they’re back in class.

There is some room for hope though — if Decatur returns to class for the second quarter, there’s a small window where some high school sports could play games and matches.

That could still mean a good ending for Decatur’s seniors.