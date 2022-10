BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL (WCIA) — Central’s Wade Schacht and St. Anthony’s Joey Trupiano took him IHSA State Championships Saturday at 2A and 1A respectively, both sealing the deal in playoffs.

“It’s the highlight of my golf career,” Schacht said. “It’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened for me in this sport, making that putt.”

“My body kind of went numb. I was super excited. I was like, ‘No way this is real,'” Trupiano said. “I never in a million years would’ve thought I was a state champion as a sophomore.”

St. Anthony also locked up the team title at 1A, the fifth championship for head coach Phil Zaccari.

“This is so good for the program. It’s so good for the team. They’ve done so well,” Zaccari said. “We’ve been so deep. There was a lot of expectations from us and they fulfilled it.”

1A BOYS GOLF INDIVIDUAL:

2A BOYS GOLF INDIVIDUAL: