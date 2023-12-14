GIBSON CITY (WCIA) — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley wrestler Aiden Sancken is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. Coming off a 5th place finish at State as a junior, Sancken is off to an undefeated start for the Falcons this season. That includes a 1st place finish in the 190 pound weight class at a 20 team event in Plano over the weekend. Sancken is also a running back on the Falcons football team, and is feeling good about getting back to the mats at State Farm Center this season.

“Last year I was kind of iffy on myself,” Sancken said. “I was like, ‘I don’t know, my goal is to place but I don’t know if that’s going to happen.’ This year it’s like, ‘I know I have that talent. I know I have the perseverance, the discipline I need.’ It’s come down to just do it now.”

Sancken is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give away to one boy and one girl at the end of the school year. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next athlete of the week, we’d love to hear from you. Fill out the short nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//