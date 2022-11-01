CATLIN (WCIA) — As the second weekend of the IHSA Football Playoffs nears, Salt Fork is prepping to host it’s first playoff game since 2016.

The No. 9 Storm host undefeated No. 1 Ridgeview/Lexington after defeating Red Hill in the first round. After back to back losses, Salt Fork has won five of their last six.

“Any time you’re playing at home it’s a huge advantage,” head coach Joe Hageman said. “I think that’s why you want that opportunity to be at home in the playoffs. Home crowd, you don’t have to travel.”

“Very important, second round at home,” running back Ethan McClain said. “We haven’t done that in a while, everyone’s pretty excited about that.”

“It’ll be really cool,” tight end Garrett Taylor said. “No one on this team has ever done that before, so it’ll be a new experience for everybody.”

Game time is 2 p.m. on Saturday.