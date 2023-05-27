CHARLESTON (WCIA) — After only placing fifth in the 400 meter dash last year, Centennial’s Daniel Lacy came back from injury and is now a three-time state champion.
“I did what I could even if I didn’t win, I still would’ve been grateful that I’m even here,” Lacy said. “I haven’t been so successful in the past, but now a whole year of track and this is what happens so I’m grateful.”
Lacy also won the 100 and 200 meter dash, which helped the Chargers to third place as a team in 3A.
Also placing as a team, Salt Fork, who took the top spot in 1A. Led by senior Nathan Kirby, who came in first place in the 110 meter hurdles, a race he’s only run 3 times this year.
“Amazing. I’ve never done it before,” Kirby said. “I hit like the first 3 hurdles. I thought I was screwed and going to fall, I was able to keep my balance. This is only my third race of the whole year and I was able to PR and win so it feels amazing.”
The Storm also take home the gold in the field events as senior Garrett Taylor finishes his high school career a state champion in both shot put and discus.
“It definitely feels good. I was in a really good spot coming in,” Taylor said. “I knew that I had the top throw so I was just trying to better it. I didn’t end up doing that, but I was just really happy to have it all happen.”
After getting disqualified in the 400 meter dash during prelims yesterday and a false start in the 4×100 that ended in a disqualification, Urbana’s Jackson Gilbert finally got a gold medal coming in first in the 200 meter dash and second in the 4×400 meter relay.
“We come here and we did what we needed to do. Sure some things don’t go your way, but that’s just sport,” Gilbert said. “That’s not even sport, that’s life, some things don’t always go your way, you just pick the best moments of it. I picked the best moment, I won the 200 and tried my hardest in the 4×400.”
RESULTS
|4×200 Relay 1A – Finals
|1.
|11Brysen Vasquez
12Ethan McLain
12Jacob DePratt
12Nathan Kirby
|1:28.69a
|Catlin (Salt Fork) – A
|2.
|11DeByron Boyd
12Carlis Wilson Jr.
9Isaiah Williams
10Steven Moore
|1:28.99a
|Madison – A
|3.
|12Will Fox
11Tucker Foil
12Ty Brachbill
12Gage Smith
|1:29.52a
|Shelbyville – A
|4.
|11Brandon Wiggan
11Eden Trotter-Krahn
12Nathan Lyons
11Supreme Muhammad
|1:29.66a
|Winnebago – A
|5.
|11De’Angelo Fernandez
12McKeon Crase
10Noah Dewey
12Michael Taylor
|1:30.00a
|Forreston – A
|6.
|11Alex Zarlatanes
12Peyton Locke
11Ryan Hines
10Jacob Freyermuth
|1:30.24a
|Taylor Ridge (Rockridge)…
|7.
|12Tyler Burch
11Logan Smith
11Colin Wayland
12Jackson Greer
|1:30.69a
|St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) …
|8.
|9Alec Schlichting
10Jaylen Rakowska
12Jace Flynn
12Nick Inden
|1:30.94a
|Lena (L.-Winslow) – A
|9.
|11LeBryant Flagg
11Braxton Mitchell
11Andre Harden
10Connell Doolin
|1:30.95a
|Maroa (M.-Forsyth) – A
|4×400 Relay 1A – Finals
|1.
|12Alec Thomas
10Micah Coffman
11Payton Campbell
11Braydon Campbell
|3:22.03a
|Colfax (Ridgeview) – A
|2.
|11Aydan Fisher
11Tucker Foil
12Ty Brachbill
12Gage Smith
|3:22.46a
|Shelbyville – A
|3.
|12Nathan Barth
9Jacob Barth
10Carter Hunley
12Jackson Kern
|3:25.52a
|Auburn – A
|4.
|12McKeon Crase
11Micah Nelson
11Brock Soltow
10Noah Dewey
|3:26.85a
|Forreston – A
|5.
|12Jamie Hendrix
11Matthew Evans
10Zander Kapp
12Cole Gruenke
|3:27.08a
|Trenton (Wesclin) – A
|6.
|11Cayden Donnelly
12Nathan Dahl
12Barnett Glisson
10Cole Payne
|3:27.36a
|Pleasant Plains – A
|7.
|11Carson Lehman
10Lance Wiegand
12Rylan Bachman
11Gabe Schmidt
|3:27.46a
|Eureka – A
|8.
|11Logan Smith
11Spencer Wilson
11Colin Wayland
12Jackson Greer
|3:27.90a
|St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) …
|9.
|10Colton Deetz
12Christian Brilley
12Jeremy Walker
12Caleb Kernaghan
|3:28.15a
|Decatur (St. Teresa) – A
|4×200 Relay 2A – Finals
|1.
|11Logan Clough
10Kyrese Lukens
11Exavier Williams
10Chris Nelson
|1:27.25a
|Herrin (H.S.) – A
|2.
|12Tristan Darby
11Tashon Crockarell
11Cory Warren
10Louis Yohannes
|1:28.09a
|Troy (Triad) – A
|3.
|11Kenneth Buchanon
12Malachi Wren
10Ralph Smith
12Timothy Cross
|1:28.65a
|East St. Louis (Sr.) – A
|4.
|11Cale Ledergerber
10Joseph Holcomb
12Dylan Doss
12Kael Ryan
|1:28.70a
|Sterling – A
|5.
|11Max Loveall
11Jack Martens
11Dan Kalinowski
11Sean Rockwell
|1:28.80a
|Richmond (R.-Burton) – A
|6.
|12Kyle Hensley
11Bryson Richardson
9Jacob Harvey
10Brayden Trimble
|1:29.53a
|Mt. Zion – A
|7.
|10Thomas Christian
11Adam Roth
10Jahri McClendon
12Matthew Russette
|1:29.84a
|Chicago (DePaul College …
|8.
|10Garrett Richardson
10Brock Schlittler
11Eric Miebach
11Jay Saunders
|1:29.86a
|Tolono (Unity) – A
|9.
|11Abraham Lenear
11Terrell King
11Cedric Sabin
9Sorrell Darough Jr.
|1:30.16a
|Urbana (H.S.) – A
|4×400 Relay 2A – Finals
|1.
|12Quenton Stepney
12Demarlynn Taylor
10Darris Ivy
12Devion Montgomery
|3:18.73a
|East St. Louis (Sr.) – A
|2.
|11Abraham Lenear
11Cordaro Sims
11Cedric Sabin
12Jackson Gilbert
|3:18.92a
|Urbana (H.S.) – A
|3.
|12Joe Miller
11Dan Kalinowski
11Jack Martens
11Sean Rockwell
|3:20.55a
|Richmond (R.-Burton) – A
|4.
|11Brennan Gleason
10Makari Roper
9Oluwapelumi Badejo
11Austin Dedecker
|3:21.36a
|Carbondale – A
|5.
|10Jaylen Pennington
12Nicholas Deloach
12Keshawn Lyons
9Corrion Raiford
|3:21.92a
|Cahokia (H.S.) – A
|6.
|11Eli Crome
11Matthew Rangel
12Will Donahoe
12Caden Emmert
|3:25.25a
|Sycamore (H.S.) – A
|7.
|12Dayton Beatty
12Wyatt Miller
12Luis Baez
10Simeion Harris
|3:26.21a
|Sandwich – A
|8.
|11Jordan Britt
11Dale Johnson
12Kael Ryan
12Dylan Doss
|3:27.57a
|Sterling – A
|9.
|9Zach Duffie
10Matt Pluff
12AJ Banks
10Riley Frech
|3:29.68a
|Freeburg – A
|4×200 Relay 3A – Finals
|1.
|12Jeremiah Turner
11Andrew Mitchell
12John Gore
12Robert Scott III
|1:26.20a
|Flossmoor (Homewood-F.) …
|2.
|11Luke Mailander
12Joey Valeski
11Cash Langley
12Leo Glennon
|1:27.07a
|Elmhurst (York) – A
|3.
|11Kellen Brnfre
10Clayton Lakatos
10Darren Wilson
10Zach Lane
|1:27.36a
|Edwardsville – A
|4.
|9Alex Asare
12Jailen Duffie
12Cassius Callahan
12Jaden Turner
|1:27.81a
|Gurnee (Warren) – A
|5.
|12Danny Eloe
11Carson Marlar
10Kai Williams
12Nathan Jacobs
|1:28.89a
|Naperville (North) – A
|6.
|12Shanmukh Chebrolu
11Daniel Pere
12Darrell Space
12Arthur Cox III
|1:28.98a
|Aurora (Metea Valley) – A
|7.
|9Edward Mason
10Rajan Anthony
9Daniel Robinson
12Austin Belle
|1:29.08a
|Naperville (Neuqua Valle…
|8.
|10David Campbell
10Armond Boulware
11Malachi Moreno
12Sidney Morris
|1:29.17a
|Chicago (Kenwood) – A
|9.
|12Adam Beasley
12Donovan Cephus
12Datia Ebengo
12Amare Harris
|1:29.94a
|Bloomington – A
|4×400 Relay 3A – Finals
|1.
|12Brycen Clements
9Owen Horeni
12Elliot Goodwin
12Josh Pugh
|3:19.04a
|Yorkville (H.S.) – A
|2.
|11John Vagnoni
11Elliott Bond
11Evan Richardson
11Trey Sato
|3:19.62a
|Grayslake (Central) – A
|3.
|11Andrew Mitchell
9Myles Ellis
12Kyle Murry
11Nelson Speaks
|3:19.95a
|Flossmoor (Homewood-F.) …
|4.
|11Jameson Rick
12Caden Pfister
11Tucker Anglemyer
11Jeram Salles
|3:21.08a
|Winnetka (New Trier) – A
|5.
|12Maddox Fluno
12David Castilla
11Charles Blackmer
12Jake Slavish
|3:21.78a
|Vernon Hills – A
|6.
|12Payton Noble
12Aidan Hill
12Charles MacPhail
12Joey Valeski
|3:21.79a
|Elmhurst (York) – A
|7.
|11Bode Smith
12Samuel Barnard
12Luke Noren
11Foster Shelbert
|3:22.45a
|Naperville (Central) – A
|8.
|11Joshua Stewart
11Terence Jackson Jr.
12Ifechukwu Inoma
11Hussein Almousawi
|3:23.58a
|Bolingbrook – A
|9.
|12Mark Hanson
11Ben Riedel
11Charlie Connolly
12Dominik Balenda
|3:28.79a
|Mt. Prospect (Prospect) …