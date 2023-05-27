CHARLESTON (WCIA) — After only placing fifth in the 400 meter dash last year, Centennial’s Daniel Lacy came back from injury and is now a three-time state champion.

“I did what I could even if I didn’t win, I still would’ve been grateful that I’m even here,” Lacy said. “I haven’t been so successful in the past, but now a whole year of track and this is what happens so I’m grateful.”

Lacy also won the 100 and 200 meter dash, which helped the Chargers to third place as a team in 3A.

Also placing as a team, Salt Fork, who took the top spot in 1A. Led by senior Nathan Kirby, who came in first place in the 110 meter hurdles, a race he’s only run 3 times this year.

“Amazing. I’ve never done it before,” Kirby said. “I hit like the first 3 hurdles. I thought I was screwed and going to fall, I was able to keep my balance. This is only my third race of the whole year and I was able to PR and win so it feels amazing.”

The Storm also take home the gold in the field events as senior Garrett Taylor finishes his high school career a state champion in both shot put and discus.

“It definitely feels good. I was in a really good spot coming in,” Taylor said. “I knew that I had the top throw so I was just trying to better it. I didn’t end up doing that, but I was just really happy to have it all happen.”

After getting disqualified in the 400 meter dash during prelims yesterday and a false start in the 4×100 that ended in a disqualification, Urbana’s Jackson Gilbert finally got a gold medal coming in first in the 200 meter dash and second in the 4×400 meter relay.

“We come here and we did what we needed to do. Sure some things don’t go your way, but that’s just sport,” Gilbert said. “That’s not even sport, that’s life, some things don’t always go your way, you just pick the best moments of it. I picked the best moment, I won the 200 and tried my hardest in the 4×400.”

RESULTS