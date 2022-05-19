CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Meg Rossow is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Central captain and goalie has 80 saves this season to go along with five shutouts, helping lead the Maroons to the Class 2A regional championship match against Normal West on Saturday. The program is looking for its first title since 2015.

“I’m so excited since last year we didn’t really get a regional, this year it’s really exciting to be competitive and go for the regional final,” Rossow said. “It’s been really fun since last year was basically my first season playing, this season kind of coming more into my shell, being captain with Claudia, it’s been fun.”

Rossow is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//