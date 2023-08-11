ROCHESTER (WCIA) — It has been four years since Rochester won the 5A State title in 2019, meaning the seniors on this year’s Rockets squad are the first group with a championship ring since 2009.

Rockets players are putting the pressure on themselves to get RHS back to the title game.

“We’re a senior class that hasn’t gotten a ring yet so we got something to work for and something to build up this legacy and return it cause it hasn’t been here for a while,” senior safety Will Robinson said. “We got a lot of weight to pull and get through it for everybody else too.”

Rochester is replacing several positions after graduations over the offseason, including under center. After back-to-back seasons losing to Sacred Heart-Griffin in the playoffs, head coach Derek Leonard is leaning on the seniors to push the Rockets over the hill.

“It’s going to be a smart group,” Leonard said. “I think it’ll be a senior-dominated group and a group that plays hard, plays fast and hopefully fun to watch. At least I hope it’s fun to watch.”

The Rockets begin the season with a non-conference clash against the Big 12’s Peoria.