TOLONO (WCIA) — The starting lineup looks a bit different for Unity softball than it has the last two years. After losing eight seniors, six with significant roles, head coach Aimee Davis has had some work to do filling some big shoes.

“We’ve had to push a little bit. They’re a little timid still,” Davis said. “We’ve just had to push them to be a little more vocal on the field and to just make sure they know they’re the leaders now and to kind of step into that role.”

For players stepping into starting roles, like senior pitcher Ashlyn Miller, she’s been waiting for the opportunity to be a leader on the mound.

“I love it. I love to pitch so I’m glad with all the opportunities I’ve been given this year to play,” Miller said. “It’s really fun because you get to see girls that fill positions and kind of step up and have that role.”

“I’ve caught her for quite a few years so it’s nothing new for us, but competing against these girls, like our competition, is a little different for us,” said senior Reece Sarver. “It’s new between us now, but we still have trust and we’re relaxed and we want to get it done.”

“People are really stepping into their roles really well,” Davis said. “We’ve kind of settled in a think a little bit, so that’s good for us in the last half of the season.”

After placing in state the last two years, finishing third and fourth, Miller and Sarver have high expectations for the team come postseason.

“A couple of us being to state and then some not, it kind of shows, ‘Okay this is where we want to go. This is what we want to do so let’s keep doing it. Let’s keep doing it. Let’s keep working hard and let’s go get that again,'” Sarver said.

Now the Rockets will have their next conference test with a Monday game at home against Bloomington Central Catholic.