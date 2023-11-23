WCIA — Karter Reiss is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The senior left tackle and nose guard is anchoring the way for the Rockets, paving the way for the team to play for a State title this weekend. Reiss has two sacks this season, holding down the middle of the defense that only allowed 127 points in 13 games. The captain also anchors a rushing attach on offense that is averaging 222 yards per game.

“This is just awesome,” Reiss said. “The last two years we lost to SHG back-to-back and so now we’re finally in it, it’s great, it’s a good feeling. We’re super confident. We’ve had a solid season so far and we just want to keep it rolling.”

