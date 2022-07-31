ST. JOSEPH (WCIA) — St. Joseph-Ogden standout Ty Pence made it official this week, he’s taking his talents up I-74 to Illinois State.

The guard had offers from Illinois, Butler, Loyola, and more. Pence is the first in-state recruit for new Redbird head coach Ryan Pedon, who took the job this offseason after five seasons as an assistant at Ohio State. His new commitment to recruiting in the state is what swayed Pence in the end.

“The coaching staff was probably the biggest reason why I chose Illinois State,” Pence said. “I thought they were a really good fit for me, on and off the court. But I thought they had a good plan for me, I was able to trust everything they said and I just thought it was a good fit.”

Before he goes, Pence will try and lead SJO to another regional title during his Senior season.