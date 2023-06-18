CHATHAM (WCIA) — Glenwood right-handed pitcher Parker Detmers will head to Phoenix to try and impress scouts ahead of the 2023 MLB Draft at the MLB Draft Combine.

The draft gets started three weeks from Sunday, and now that the season is over Detmers has been fully focused on being the next member of his family in pro ball. The former Titan allowed just three earned runs in 46.1 innings this Spring, and is ranked as the 128th-best draft prospect in the country by MLB.com.

More than 300 of the best amateurs in the country are taking part in the combine, and Detmers is focused on showing he belongs.

“Just to show I’m good enough to all these teams. That I can compete against all these top pitchers in the country, which I believe I can,” Detmers told WCIA. “I have a bunch of confidence in myself that I can go out, I’m just as good as anyone else. Just showing that I can go out there and compete against everyone.”

Detmers will throw one inning in one of the games at the combine. He will also workout for scouts and interview with teams during the week.