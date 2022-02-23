(WCIA) — The Girls State Basketball Finals are just over a week away from returning to Bloomington-Normal and after Tuesday night, 16 teams at each class all have their eyes on Redbird Arena.

Pana has positioned themselves well to make a deep run. The No. 1 seed is on to the Super Sixteen after taking down Marshall in the Sectionals. The Panthers did so behind a program recording setting performance.

“I’m just so happy for our girls to be in the Sweet 16,” says Pana head coach Brent McKinney. “This win right here puts us at 33 on the year which is a school record so I couldn’t be more happier and excited for our team.”

“We know where we want to be,” says senior Rachel Holthaus. “That’s that state tournament. In the end, we want to be on top.”

Pana plays Paris Thursday night for the Sectional title.

Down at 1A, St. Anthony is also looking to move on to be one of the final eight teams. They beat one seed Tri-County in the Tuscola Sectional, and only have one goal the rest of the way.

“The next step is the sectional championship game, then super sectionals, then state, then state championship game,” says senior Grace Karolewicz. “We can just go one game at a time and make it all the way hopefully.”

“Neoga’s in our conference. We’ve played them already two times this year,” says head coach Aaron Rois. “We’ve scoured them multiple times and Tuscola as well so. I think we’re in good shape as we go back, get one more day of preparations and we come back on Thursday, we’ll be ready to go.”

The Bulldogs play Neoga for the Tuscola Sectional title Thursday night.