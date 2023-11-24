NORMAL (WCIA) — After touchdowns on each team’s opening drive, Rochester marched down the field at the end of the first quarter to score again on a Bryan Zulauf to Henry Buecker pass that restored their advantage, never to be challenged again in the Rockets’ 59-38 4A championship win.

Zulauf and Buecker connected twice in the first quarter, before running back Nolan Mrozowski punched it in on the goal line twice himself. Rochester maintained a comfortable 31-17 halftime lead before forcing a fumble on the second half kickoff to score out of the locker room immediately. Senior Parker Gillespie added two rushing scores himself, as the Rockets ended with 305 rushing yards as a team.

“It means everything. You’ve seen all these Rochester teams come in and leave with how many state champs they might have,” Gillespie said. “For us to not have one yet, it was a big year for us to get one and bring one back for the community.”

“We were born to play football,” Buecker said. “The first thing that you do with your Dad every day is catch a football outside. That’s what you want to do at Rochester. That’s just the community and what Coach Leoanrd and Coach Nelly have kind of grown in Rochester and it’s sticking around.”

The title for Rochester is the first since 2019, and is the ninth of head coach Derek Leonard’s head coaching career. The title comes after falling to Sacred Heart-Griffin, coached by Derek’s father Ken Leonard, in back-to-back seasons in the semifinals.

“At times I think this is the way God wanted it,” Leonard said. “Dad was supposed to do that, his ending. And now these kids, this was supposed to be for them. This is for the past three years. Hank Beatty, his senior year, we were so close. Last year, that group, we were so close. It’s hard to get here and win, it truly is. I give these boys a lot of credit. To go undefeated and do what they did, I’m really proud of them.”

Friday night’s 59-point scoring performance is the most my a team in the 4A State Championship in IHSA history.